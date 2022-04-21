A now-former Philadelphia police officer was arrested on aggravated assault charges in connection with the beating of a 28-year-old mother, who was pulled from her vehicle by police during civil unrest in October 2020 and then separated from her toddler.

The charges against Darren Kardos, 42, follow an 18-month investigation launched after cell phone video captured the chaotic scene in West Philadelphia just after police had fatally shot a Black man in the neighborhood. The footage showed a throng of officers swarming an SUV, bashing in the windows, pulling the driver and a passenger out of the vehicle, beating them, and then removing a child from the backseat.

The driver was Rickia Young, a Black home health-care aide from North Philadelphia who said she was trying to pick up her teenage nephew nearby, but was attacked by officers after inadvertently getting caught between police and agitators in the early-morning hours of Oct. 27, 2020.

Dozens of officers faced internal investigation for their roles in the melee, and Kardos was one of two who were fired. Another 15 are awaiting discipline.

Kardos, a seven-year veteran of the 19th police district, was fired last spring after an internal investigation into the incident determined he used excessive force, including physical abuse with a baton.

Kardos surrendered to police on April 15, and was released on recognizance bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

A spokesperson for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said last fall that, in general when investigating police behavior, it can be challenging to review all the available body-worn camera footage when dozens of officers are at the scene of a chaotic incident.

The city in September paid Young $2 million, and both Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw condemned the actions of some of the officers. But the Police Department has never offered an explanation for why police descended on the vehicle.

Young said she had driven to the area to pick up her 16-year-old nephew at a friend’s house when she reached a part of of Chestnut Street that was barricaded by police. She tried to make a U-turn, she said, but was blocked by people throwing bottles and debris.

After she was pulled from the SUV and beaten, she said, she was detained in a police van, driven to police headquarters, then taken to the hospital and handcuffed to the bed. She was never charged with a crime in connection with the incident.

Her injuries included bruising, large cuts, and a swollen trachea, she said. A lawyer representing her nephew, who was in the passenger seat, said the teenager required surgery to repair shattered bones in his hand.

Young said an officer had told her that her son would be taken to the Department of Human Services, Philadelphia’s child welfare agency. Young’s mother said she found him hours later with police in a cruiser near DHS offices in Center City.

A female officer was at some point photographed clutching the boy. The next day, the image was shared on social media by the National Fraternal Order of Police, which posted an inaccurate caption saying that said police had saved the child.

The Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau has not determined who took the picture. Young filed a lawsuit against the National FOP, which is pending.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.