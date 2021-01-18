Two weeks before he allegedly killed a man who was out walking his dog in Brewerytown, a suspect in the slaying — who had two previous robbery convictions — was released on dramatically lowered bail in an armed kidnapping case, court records show.
Police said Sunday that they had arrested Davis L. Josephus, 20, in the slaying of 25-year-old Milan Loncar, who was shot Wednesday night while walking his dog about a block from his home.
On Dec. 29, Davis posted $20,000 bail on charges of motor vehicle theft and kidnapping, and $12,000 on charges including aggravated assault from a separate incident. Those sums had been reduced from originally set amounts of $100,000 and $200,000 respectively.
Loncar was shot just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Jefferson Street near 31st, according to police. He had been approached by two men, one of whom pointed a gun at him, and then both started reaching toward his pants pockets before Loncar was shot once in his chest, police said.
About an hour-and-a-half later, Highway Patrol Officers stopped a car at B Street and Indiana Avenue in Kensington in connection with a carjacking from the day before.
Four men fled the vehicle, but officers captured the driver. The driver was later identified through surveillance video as Josephus, who lives just two streets away from Loncar on the 1400 block of North Hollywood Street.
Josephus was charged with murder and related offenses. A second man, described as a person of interest, has also been identified in the killing, police said.
The charges are only the most recent accusation against Josephus, who before last week had been been arrested five times since January 2019.
Police arrested Josephus, who just turned 20 on New Year’s Eve, on Feb. 19 of last year, on charges of kidnapping for ransom, robbery, car theft, firearms violations and other charges — 11 counts in all — from an incident the previous July.
Few details of the alleged offense were immediately available, but bail of $20,000 was set the day after his arrest, court records show.
Josephus did not post bail and remained behind bars for most of 2020.
Court action on his case was repeatedly delayed due to pandemic-related courthouse closures, but also because authorities weren’t ready to proceed, records show. In one instance, a witness was not in court; in another, officials failed to bring Josephus to court from jail.
In response to a motion from Josephus’s court-appointed defense attorney, identified in records as James Richard Lloyd III, Senior Municipal Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni lowered his bail to $20,000. She did so after the eighth time authorities scheduled and then failed to hold a preliminary hearing in his case.
Josephus posted the required 10% of that sum — $2,000 — bail on Dec. 29, two weeks before the Jan. 13 murder.
Meanwhile, while still in jail, Josephus was charged in September with aggravated assault and with aggravated harassment of another prisoner, with his bail set at $200,000, records show.
Municipal Court Judge Charles Hayden granted a motion from Josephus’ lawyer in that case, an unidentified attorney with the Defender Association of Philadelphia, to reduce his bail on those charges to $12,000.
Josephus also posted 10% of that sum — $1,200 — on Dec. 29.
The court record does not show any attempt by the District Attorney’ office to appeal the reductions in the days that followed.
A District Attorney’s spokesperson said the office had opposed the bail reductions. A court spokesperson declined to comment, citing court policy.