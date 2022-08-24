Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire on four men sitting in chairs on a West Philadelphia sidewalk Tuesday, killing two of them and injuring two others.

The daylight ambush on Race Street near the corner of 60th Street, came a week after a carload of gunmen unleashed nearly 100 rounds at the entrance of the nearby Shepard Recreation Center, injuring five people. Police chased down and arrested three suspects in those shootings and are seeking three others.

Tuesday’s attack was captured on security video, but the gunman’s face is not clearly visible, so police are looking for additional video evidence and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the four men were sitting and talking as neighbors said they often did, when the gunman walked up and opened fire without saying a word, Vanore said. Donald Forsythe, 55, who lived on the block, was struck in the groin and died at Lankenau Medical Center at 7:58 p.m., police said.

A 33-year-old man whose name has not been released, died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He had been shot multiple times in the torso. A 60-year-old man, shot in the left leg, and a 33-year-old man, shot in the right foot, were listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Investigators found 16 fired cartridge casings at the scene that they believe came from a 40. caliber handgun, Vanore said.

“At this point, we’re obviously looking for more video. We’re looking for some type of motive, if it exists,” he said. “There was no argument, no fight, they were just sitting there and this individual came up and started firing in their direction,” he said.

Investigators said they are not sure if one or more of the victims were targeted.

“It appears that it was personal, that someone was intended there. Whether all of them were intended or the intention was to shot one of them, we’re not sure about that,” Vanore said.