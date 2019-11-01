Kristin Bevilacqua-Nowell was asleep on her couch when she was awoken by the sound of her kitchen window blowing out and a wind tunnel of shattered glass pummeling through the first floor of her home. Everything went dark.
Bevilacqua-Nowell, who is eight months pregnant with her fifth baby girl, ran upstairs to grab Bayleigh, 6, and Jocelynn, 5, who were next to a window that had blown outward, too. Rain was pouring in. The girls were soaked and covered in leaves. Both were still fast asleep.
Bevilacqua-Nowell brought her children down to the basement, huddling in the dark for 20 minutes until local authorities entered the home and told them it was safe to evacuate. It was imperative the families evacuate quickly; there was major gas leak in one of the homes.
The house sustained catastrophic damage. But everyone got out without a scratch.
They’re five of about 20 people who were displaced from their homes in the middle of the night Friday after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Thornbury Township in Delaware County, leaving in its path eight homes completely ravaged and dozens more with broken windows, missing siding, and shingles gone. People across town are wondering how they’ll clean up the hundreds of downed trees.
The twister was part of a line of severe thunderstorms that struck the Eastern Seaboard Thursday night into early Friday morning, leaving hundreds of thousands of people from South Carolina to Maine without power.
Here in Thornbury, only one person sustained an injury — she needed a couple of stitches in the hand after she was punctured by broken glass.
“It’s miraculous,” said Jim Raith, chairman of the township’s board of supervisors. “If it were a few hours earlier..." He trailed off. A few hours earlier was neighborhood trick-or-treating.
Displaced residents, some of whom were put up at the nearby Glen Mills Schools and others who stayed with family or in hotels, came back to their homes on Chelsea Court to assess the damage. Township engineers, after ensuring the homes were structurally sound enough to walk through, took residents inside with hand-held gas meters to make sure there weren’t leaks.
Across the street from Bevilacqua-Nowell’s home, Barbara Arena, 55, and Dorinda Shank, 60, were taking their first walk-throughs with authorities. They each live with their husbands on either side of a carriage house — they share an inner wall, but have two totally separate living spaces.
Shank said she and husband were sleeping when they heard an impossibly loud boom that sounded like a freight train was running through their house. The power went out, smoke alarms started beeping, and water began pouring in through an upstairs bedroom.
Shank said her husband, Dave, ran to the garage to grab a bucket and yelled, “Oh my god. The wall is gone.” The garage door had also collapsed onto their Mazda SUV. The roof of the house ripped off, windows were blown out, and entire sections of drywall were gone.
“We’ve been up all night, just kind of on adrenaline,” Shank said Friday morning. “We just don’t know what we’re going to do.”
On the other side of the house, Arena and her husband had heard the same frightening sound. They sat up in bed and ran downstairs, hearing their basement door slamming open and shut; drywall dust was scattered on the floor. The roof of the house was “off,” Arena said.
They grabbed their phones, got to the basement, and waited 20 minutes until they were told to evacuate. It was over as quickly as it began.
“The first thing we said,” Arena recalled, “was thank God this wasn’t three hours ago. There were so many little kids right here. And there was no warning.”
Raith said he’d never before seen anything like what happened on Chelsea Court and through the rest of the neighborhood, “and I hopefully never will again.”
Residents throughout the area whose homes weren’t destroyed still felt the effects. Some came to Chelsea Court to see the worst of the damage.
Kaylee Bucci, a 15-year-old high school freshman who lives a street away, was hosting a Halloween party Thursday night. All her friends had left, and she was cleaning up when she heard a “super loud gust of wind.” A tree fell near her room, and her mother screamed “tornado!”
Bucci called her friend next door, who said a tree had come through her wall. And when Bucci eventually looked outside, she saw her trampoline — it was across the street in a neighbor’s front yard.
Now residents on Chelsea Court are wondering about next steps. On Friday, Bevilacqua-Nowell, 30, walked through the house with her father, Gary Bevilacqua, who owns the home and pointed out that the ceiling in the younger girls’ bedroom was caving in. The challenge was trying to get an insurance adjuster there as soon as possible.
He figures he’ll be fixing up the house — dealing with insurance, finding the right contractors — for months, if not a year or more. For now, his daughter and her kids are crashing with him.
First on the agenda, he told his daughter: “Figuring out where you’re gonna live.”