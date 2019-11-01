Severe thunderstorms moved across the Philadelphia region Thursday night and were expected to continue into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.
A tornado warning was issued for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties around 11:32 p.m., but was lifted just before midnight. Officials were urging people to take shelter as a powerful cold front, accompanied by strong winds, makes its way through the area.
As a cold front approaches, “We’re definitely expecting a narrow but fairly intense squall line,” said Mike Silva, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
The weather service warned that gusts to 60 mph could accompany the front, especially given that trees in the region remain mostly leaf-filled. Leaves add weight to branches and also intercept the wind.
Peco said 100,000 people were without power just after midnight, about 40,000 of them in Montgomery County. That number could rise as strong wind gusts continue overnight.
The front is attached to a storm that has been a conspirator in a wild week of weather across the country, from the California wildfires, to the bitter cold in Colorado, to the record Halloween snow in Chicago to the balmy and potentially volatile weather in Philadelphia.
The storm was moving into southeastern Canada late Thursday, and Philadelphia was to the east, or mild side of the center. Temperatures shot up to 75 at Philadelphia International Airport, well above normal but shy of the record for the date, 82, set in 1946.
Just over a half inch of has fallen officially in Philadelphia Thursday, pushing the total for October close to 3.7 inches — triple what fell in a parched September.
Temperatures for the month have averaged 3.4 degrees Fahrenheit above normal at Philadelphia International Airport.
This will mark the 10th-straight October of above-normal temperatures in Philadelphia.
But Saturday morning could bring the lowest temperatures in over six months, and come Monday morning, Philadelphia officially could experience its first freezing reading of the season.