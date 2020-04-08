Short-lived as it was, the closure couldn’t have happened at a worse time, when outdoor green spaces allow us to escape from the four walls of our home confinement. Philadelphia’s parks are getting a work-out like they’ve never experienced before. But so many people are flocking to the trails on the Schuylkill river and in Wissahickon Valley Park that it is nearly impossible to walk without being jostled, never mind find the six feet of clear space. It’s social distancing in theory only. And it’s dangerous, says Kathryn Ott Lovell, the city’s director of parks and recreation.