“My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford,” Dmitri West, Delonte’s older brother, told the Daily Mail in 2016. “You can’t put this down to the basketball or money. He is in a great place, he has a beautiful son, a beautiful daughter and a wife that loves him and gives him tremendous support. But sometimes he has this illness that just comes upon him. This condition is like a cancer - it can affect anyone, rich or poor, regardless of whether you are an NBA player or a football player.”