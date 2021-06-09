The man suspected of fatally shooting the manager of a Dunkin’ doughnuts store during a robbery in Fairhill on Saturday is also a person of interest in at least four other homicides in Pennsylvania and Delaware, police said Wednesday.

Keith Gibson, 39 — who was arrested in Wilmington on Tuesday — was expected to be charged in the murder of Christine Lugo, 40, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday at a virtual news conference. Police said Lugo was shot in the head inside the Dunkin’ she managed on the 500 block of Lehigh Avenue after she gave Gibson $300 while being threatened at gunpoint.

In addition to that crime, Vanore said, detectives in Philadelphia and Delaware were investigating Gibson’s possible links to several other recent killings: Two men found shot to death in a North Philadelphia store in January, the slaying of Gibson’s mother at her East Falls workplace in February, the robbery and fatal shooting of an employee at a Delaware T-Mobile store last month, and the killing of a man during a street robbery in Wilmington early Sunday.

Vanore said Gibson — who was paroled in 2020 for a previous killing in Delaware — was also suspected of comitting two other robberies in Wilmington before he was arrested by police there early Tuesday.

One occurred Sunday night — hours after the street robbery and fatal shooting — when authorities believe Gibson shot a store clerk during a robbery, leaving the man in “extremely critical condition,” Vanore said.

Then, on Tuesday morning, police say Gibson robbed a Rite-Aid at gunpoint. Responding officers found Gibson a block away wearing a bulletproof vest, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with robbery and related crimes and was being held on $300,000 bail, Wilmington police said.

The alleged crime spree, jarring in its scope and violence, remained in the early stages of investigation Wednesday, Vanore said. Investigators were seeking to link evidence from each of the crime scenes together, and ballistics tests were being conducted on a .357 revolver that police believe Gibson used in several of his alleged crimes.

“All of this is very active,” Vanore said.

Lugos’ slaying devastated her relatives and friends, many of whom left candles and notes of remembrance outside the store where she worked.

This is a developing story that will be updated.