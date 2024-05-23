U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans is being treated for a minor stroke

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans said on Thursday that he is undergoing inpatient treatment following a minor stroke.

Evans, 70, a Democrat who has represented Philadelphia since 2016, said he received the diagnosis this week after unknowingly suffering the stroke days before.

“I wanted to let my constituents know that I am recovering from a minor stroke, and I want to emphasize the word minor,” Evans said in a statement. “It was minor enough that I didn’t even realize what had happened for a few days. The main impact seems to be some difficulty with one leg, which will probably impact my walking for some time, but not my long-term ability to serve the people of Philadelphia.”

Evans said he is recovering at an inpatient rehabilitation facility, where he expects to be for about a week longer, followed by outpatient therapy. He said he expects to be back in Washington in six weeks.

“I’m focusing on my healing and would ask for privacy during these six weeks,” he said.

He said he struggled with how to go public with the diagnosis.

“In the coming months, I want to help educate people and remove the stigma that sometimes accompanies strokes – many people can recover and continue on with their life and their work.”

Evans represents Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Northwest and West Philadelphia and parts of North, South, Southwest and Center City Philadelphia.

