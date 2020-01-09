The campaign’s investment in a state that doesn’t hold its primary for more than three months suggests a belief that Pennsylvania will still be relevant after the early nominating contests — and that Warren will still be in the fight. Warren doesn’t poll as well in Pennsylvania as former vice president Joe Biden, who has roots in Scranton and his national headquarters in Philadelphia, but she has a contingent of Democratic supporters in the city, including Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner and City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.