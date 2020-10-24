In an incident on Oct. 15, a 72-year-old man from the area who had taken a picture of an encampment tent — but not of any residents, he said in an interview — was chased onto the Parkway by four young men from the encampment who kicked him and beat him in the head with his own bicycle, the man said. Police confirmed that the man filed a report, and said “the investigation is active and ongoing with Central Detectives division."