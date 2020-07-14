Many residents, especially low-income ones, who live near Superfund sites — Philadelphia has four — have no idea, even if they have lived in their homes for decades, Griffin said. People who live in federally assisted housing often have to focus more on immediate needs, such as paying bills and getting food on the table, rather than attending community meetings or staying on top of planned cleanups. And they are often afraid to speak up about problems for fear of being kicked out of their homes, Griffin said.