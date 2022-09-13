At the start of a trial that marked the first time in 35 years that a Philadelphia police officer faces murder charges in an on-duty killing, prosecutors and the defense offered diametrically opposed narratives of the 2017 shooting death of Dennis Plowden Jr.

Prosecutors said the now-former officer, Eric Ruch, shot and killed a suspect who posed no threat. The defense said Ruch made a reasonable “split-second” decision to fire at a man who had caused “havoc” and made a suspicious movement with his left hand.

Assistant District Attorney Vincent Corrigan told the jurors that Plowden, who was unarmed, was complying with police after he emerged from a crashed car following a chase.

The defense said police had pursued the car because it figured in a homicide investigation.

Ruch is the third former city police officer charged with murder since Larry Krasner became district attorney. Shortly after being sworn into office in 2018, Krasner asked why scores of police shootings over the years had been deemed justified.

In May, Krasner’s office charged former police officer Edsaul Mendoza with first-degree and third-degree murder in the shooting death of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. The third former officer to be charged with a fatal shooting, Ryan Pownall, is awaiting trial on third-degree murder charges for killing a man in 2017.

Before the Ruch case, the last time a Philadelphia police officer was charged with murder on the job was in 1999, and that case was thrown out ahead of trial.

Ruch, like Mendoza and Pownall, was fired after the shooting.

A grand jury found that Ruch shot and killed Plowden, 25, after a car chase in December 2017. The panel said Plowden appeared “dazed and lost” after he crashed his Hyundai, then stumbled out and appeared to be trying to obey commands given by police as he sat on a sidewalk.

As Ruch fired his weapon, prosecutors said, his single shot cut through Plowden’s upraised left hand and tore into his head.

The four other officers at the scene had taken defensive positions around the Hyundai and two unmarked police cars, prosecutors said. They did not fire their guns.

Under Philadelphia police policy and guiding U.S. Supreme Court precedent, police may only fire their weapons when a suspect poses a threat to them or others.

A report by a defense expert witness, Terrence Dwyer, a law professor and former New York State Police trooper, provided a glimpse into the defense case. Dwyer wrote that Ruch acted reasonably because police witnesses said Plowden had been making suspicious motions with his right hand. Ruch could have believed that Plowden was reaching for a gun, Dwyer said.

Last year, the city agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Plowden’s widow. It did not admit wrongdoing.

Ruch joined the force in 2008 and spent his career in the busy 35th Police District, headquartered at Broad Street and Champlost Avenue in North Philadelphia. Earlier in 2017, he and other officers shot and wounded a suspect in Germantown who police said had pointed a gun at them. Internal Affairs found it to be a justified shooting. Paul Hetznecker, a lawyer for the man who was shot, said Wednesday that a civil lawsuit is scheduled to go on trial next year.

In their effort to bring up Ruch’s work history at the trial, Assistant District Attorneys Brian Collins and Vincent Corrigan — the same team that recently won a conviction of former police detective Philip Nordo on rape charges — noted that Ruch had been involved in 25 use-of-force incidents and had been the subject of 13 complaints from civilians.