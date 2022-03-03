The three former Sharon Hill Police officers who opened fire at an Academy Park High School football game in August, killing an 8-year-old girl, were held for trial Thursday on criminal charges relating to her death.

The officers’ attorneys, during the crowded hearing in Media, argued that the charges lobbed against the former officers were “disgusting” and improper, and were the result of political pressure.

Fanta Bility died after being struck in the back while walking with her mother and older sister after the football game. The officers, monitoring the crowd, heard gunfire exchanged between two teens nearby and fired 25 times at a vehicle that police said they mistakenly believed was involved in that shooting.

Brian Devaney, 41, Sean Dolan, 25, and Devon Smith, 34, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after a two-month investigation by a Delaware County grand jury.

All three were fired by the Sharon Hill Borough Council days later.

Prosecutors argued Thursday that the three former officers acted negligently when they fired at a moving vehicle. Some of those bullets flew past the car, hitting four people, including Fanta, who died at the scene in her mother’s arms.

It is unclear which officer fired the bullet that killed Fanta — the projectile was too badly damaged to trace it to a specific gun but investigators could tell it was fired from a police-issued handgun, according to testimony Thursday from Delaware County Det. Timothy Deery. The shooting was not recorded by the body cameras worn by Dolan or Smith; Devaney was not wearing his.

Devaney told one of his colleagues at the scene that “they were shooting at us” and that he, Smith, and Dolan all believed the car was the source of the gunfire, according to testimony presented during the preliminary hearing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.