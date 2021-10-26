The family of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was killed by police at a football game in Sharon Hill in August has sued the borough and the police officers who fired the deadly shots, accusing them of excessive force in responding to reports of a shooting and saying the department has a history of improperly training its staff.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, attorney Bruce L. Castor said the girl’s family “seeks answers and damages for the tragic and unnecessary death ... and the injury and trauma inflicted on others as a result of the misconduct of Sharon Hill Police officers.”

Fanta and her family were leaving a football game at Academy Park High School on Aug. 27 when police opened fire on a vehicle driving near the stadium, authorities said. Fanta was struck in the back and died a short time later at the scene in her mother’s arms, Castor said in the lawsuit.

He said the officers were “deliberately indifferent and reckless” that night, and that the borough and its police chief had given the officers “tacit approval” to behave in that manner.

The suit identifies two of the officers involved in the shooting: Devon Smith and John Scanlan III. A third officer also fired his weapon that night, authorities said, but he is not named in the lawsuit. Law enforcement and community sources have told The Inquirer the third officer is a rookie who was hired about six months before the shooting.

Smith has been an officer in Sharon Hill since 2015, and was made a full-time patrolman in November 2017, according to the department’s Facebook page. It was unclear how long Scanlan has worked there.

Scanlan is a 2001 graduate of Lycoming College who has coached youth sports in Delaware County and was inducted into the college’s athletic hall of fame in 2015. As a police officer, he received a certificate of merit for saving an elderly man in a wheelchair from a house fire, according to a biography on Lycoming’s website.

Borough Police Chief Richard Herron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sharon Hill’s solicitor, Sean Kilkenny, said he was aware of the lawsuit, but had not had a chance to review it as of Tuesday afternoon. He said “Sharon Hill’s mayor, council, and the whole borough staff mourn for the Bility family.”

Kelly Hodge, the special counsel the borough hired to examine its police department policies, is continuing her inquiry, Kilkenney said, and has been working along with Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

The shooting is also being investigated by a grand jury, which will determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the officers.

Stollsteimer has said all three officers fired their weapons at the car on the night of the shooting, but that it’s unclear which of them struck the child.

The shooting also injured four other people, including Fanta’s older sister, Mawatta, and two women inside the vehicle. Those women, who are not named in the lawsuit, were recent graduates of Academy Park High School who drove to the stadium that night to watch the football game, according to law enforcement sources.

The officers were responding to gunfire that erupted after the football game ended and spectators were leaving the stadium, according to Stollsteimer. He said a group of young males were involved in an argument that escalated into a shooting on the 900 block of Coates Street, one block west of the entrance.

The three officers were in an area opposite to where the spectators were leaving, and when the gunfire rang out, the car turned onto a street directly in front of them, Stollsteimer said.

Shell casings were recovered from the crime scene and the DA said investigators had identified suspects and others involved in the confrontation. He said arrests were expected.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.