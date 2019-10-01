The FBI is conducting an investigation of facilities managers at SEPTA who may have misused the transit agency’s procurement cards, sources have said. Also Monday, agents visited a Delaware County business, MSI Tool Repair & Supply, on a court order. An FBI spokesperson would not say whether the agents’ activities in Camden County and Delaware County were related, or whether they were tied to the investigation at SEPTA. Sources with knowledge of the investigation, though, said the visits to both businesses were linked to the SEPTA investigation.