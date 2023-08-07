Man shot by FBI in Nicetown-Tioga dies

A 22-year-old man who was shot last week by an FBI agent attempting to arrest him at his apartment in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood has died from his injuries, his family said Monday.

Tahiem Weeks-Cook was shot four times during the incident Friday on the 1600 block of Venango Street. He died Sunday evening at Temple University Hospital, his mother, Stacey Weeks, said.

Authorities have said little in the three days since the shooting and have released scant details about what prompted the agent to open fire.

The FBI declined to comment Monday on Weeks-Cook’s death, citing the ongoing investigation.

“I know it won’t bring my child back, but I need answers,” Weeks said in an interview. “I feel like somebody ripped my heart right out of my chest. It’s just a pain I don’t wish on anyone. "

Officials said last week that Weeks-Cook was shot as agents attempted to arrest him and serve a search warrant on his apartment. However, they have yet to release a narrative of the incident, identify the agent who fired or detail what specific charges Weeks-Cook was facing.

Public court records indicate that Weeks-Cook had been charged the morning he was shot with state felony crimes including robbery, conspiracy and making terroristic threats in Bucks County.

Bucks County authorities have not returned requests for comment on that case. Sources familiar with the investigation said Monday it and the arrest warrant the FBI had obtained for him Friday are tied to a string of recent 7-Eleven robberies across the Philadelphia region.

Last week, agents sent out a bulletin seeking public assistance on the stickups, which included robberies of at least seven stores in Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, and Philadelphia Counties.

Each attack involved two or three suspects — one of whom would wait by the door, while the others — dressed in black, with their faces covered in masks and sunglasses, would confront a store employee, make threats, and brandish a gun.

The case filed against Weeks-Cook in Bucks County is tied to the armed robbery of a convenience store in Upper Southampton Township on July 30, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect the ongoing investigation.

Still, as she mourned her son’s death Monday, Weeks said none of that has been explained to her.

No one has reached out to detail what happened in the days since her son was shot. She said she tried to get an explanation from FBI agents at the hospital but was rebuffed.

“It’s just not right,” she said. “They won’t talk to me, and they won’t tell me anything. I don’t even know why my son is dead. I don’t know anything.”

Meanwhile, Weeks has hired an attorney to investigate the circumstances behind her son’s shooting. She said she’s heard concerning accounts from some neighbors who witnessed the incident — including allegations that her son was unarmed and fleeing when he was shot.

The Inquirer was unable to verify those claims in interviews with neighbors at the scene Friday afternoon.

“I want to express my deep condolences to the family,” Weeks’ attorney, Paul Hetznecker, said Monday. “I hope that we are able in an expedited fashion to get some answers for the family, rather than a long, drawn-out process that will only increase the pan and anxiety that they’re already dealing with.”

Staff writer Rodrigo Torrejón contributed to this article.