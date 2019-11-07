Start looking into Filipino fiction and you’ll find that Hagedorn is the queen, with her trademark spiky hair and penchant for bringing to life a frenzied array of characters: lowlifes, scammers, desperate lovers. In Dream Jungle, she imagines what it was like on the set of Apocalypse Now, which was filmed in the Philippines, and what was going on in the head of a man who said he had discovered a “lost” Filipino tribe.