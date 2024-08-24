A Philadelphia Fire Department truck is involved in a fatal crash

Philadelphia Fire Department truck was involved in a crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead and a 29-year-old man in critical condition Saturday in what has been a challenging — and tragic — two days for the city’s firefighters.

A Philadelphia Fire Department ladder was heading west on Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia on its way to an assignment around 12:10 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle traveling north on West Sedgley Avenue cut in front ot the truck, resulting in a collision, police said.

The crash caused the vehicle to strike a parked, unattended vehicle. The 29-year-old driver and 23-year-old passenger were transported to Temple University Hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., police said. The driver w

The Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is investigating.

Mike Bresnan, president of Philadelphia’s International Association of Fire Fighters Local 22, called the accident “an unfortunate tragedy.”

The last two days have been exceptionally taxing for the city’s firefighters. Three people have died in fires in the last two days.

And 8-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman succumbed to their injuries Saturday morning in Northeast Philadelphia in a blaze that required more than 60 firefighters to extinguish.

And a 66-year-old woman died Friday morning in a blaze in the Harrowgate section. It was declared an arson that has resulted in a man being charged with murder.