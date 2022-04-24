Three children and one man were killed early Sunday morning in a raging house fire in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

Heavy fire was visible from both floors of a two-story rowhouse on the 3200 block of Hartville Street when firefighters arrived shortly after 2 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

“Despite an aggressive interior attack by firefighters, four people did not survive; three of them were children,” the Fire Department said in a statement issued Sunday morning.

One occupant who jumped from the burning house was hospitalized. The nature of their injuries and their condition was not known.

The fire was placed under control at 2:28 a.m. The cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

The causes of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said.

More than 60 members responded to this fire, including firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel.