Less than three weeks after a rowhouse fire killed 12 people in Philadelphia, the city’s top firefighter said policymakers should hone in on one of the “root causes”: a dearth of safe, affordable housing.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said Tuesday that fire prevention measures like installing more smoke alarms and retrofitting homes with sprinkler systems are important steps to reducing fire-related deaths and injuries, but he said “equity is a really important component of this.”

“It is much too simple and it’s wrong to blame a 5-year-old, or blame a family that really doesn’t have any other options, for the fire problem in the United States,” he said. “It’s much bigger than that.”

Thiel spoke during a virtual panel that was organized by the National Fire Protection Association in wake of the historically deadly fire in Philadelphia on Jan. 5 — which investigators believe started when a 5-year-old boy was playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree — and another four days later in the Bronx. That blaze, which officials say originated with a space heater, killed 17 people, including eight children.

Both fires ranked among the deadliest the nation has seen in decades and took place in subsidized housing. The rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount section is a duplex owned and managed by the federally funded Philadelphia Housing Authority. The apartment building in the Bronx is supervised by the state of New York, and most of the residents used federal Section 8 vouchers, which cover some housing costs for low-income residents and the elderly.

» READ MORE: Multiple families lived in the apartment where 12 died. Philly’s lack of affordable housing points to why.

The Philadelphia fire is believed to have started on the second floor of a three-story rowhouse and spread to the third, where three sisters and nine of their children died of smoke inhalation. Fourteen people were in the upper apartment at the time of the blaze, and records show the PHA knew of the overcrowding in the home but did not move the residents. There is a years-long backlog of waitlisted tenants seeking public housing in Philadelphia.

Fire officials said six smoke alarms in the apartment didn’t sound because they were either disabled or did not have batteries. The apartment did not have a fire escape, sprinkler system, or fire extinguisher — none of which are required for homes of that size under city code.

Officials in Washington have considered requiring sprinkler systems in federally funded housing, which would include properties owned and managed by PHA, but have not done so, according to U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell, who said during the panel “it comes down to money in every instance.”

Jim Pauley, president and CEO of the Fire Protection Association, said fire death rates are 89% lower in houses with sprinklers and working smoke alarms.

Philadelphia code requires sprinklers be installed in newly built rowhouses, but adding systems to existing houses is “not as simple as it sounds,” Thiel said. With much of the housing stock in the city being rowhouses that were built in the 19th century, he said, retrofitting entire blocks with sprinklers would be “a tall order indeed from an engineering perspective.”

It would also require additional enforcement. Thiel said the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections has long been “woefully under-resourced,” and he said he has “never seen a fire department that was funded at the level the community expects.”

The city’s Fire Department intends to seek federal funds to reopen three fire companies that were closed amid budget cuts more than a decade ago.

A “robust response force” will be needed, he said, until “the entire system has been uplifted because folks have what they need to get safe and affordable housing.”