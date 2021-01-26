Stair Climb: There is a pricey piece of equipment at your gym known as the Stairmaster. It’s design was inspired by - you guessed it - your stairs! You can reap the same benefits of this machine for free by swiftly moving up and down your steps. Aim to go up and down 10 times. Another effective alternative is taking every other step, making sure to have your entire foot land on the step. Push off your heel instead of the front of your foot.