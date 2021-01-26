A significant portion of your life is spent within your house, particularly now during the pandemic. If your walls could talk, what would they reveal about your daily health habits? If you snack when stressed, sacrifice sufficient sleep futzing around on your phone, or excuse yourself from exercise, your pad can quickly begin to feel like a prison. But when you think of your home as a self-care sanctuary, it transforms into a place where you and your family can thrive.
You may not realize it, but your home has everything you need for an effective workout. Rethink the function of basic household staples such as a chair, wall, or staircase, to accommodate your strength training needs.
For the past three weeks, we learned how to establish health-related goals, assessed the motivators necessary for accountability and adherence, and engaged in exercises that make up a safe, well-rounded workout program. As we enter week four, the objective is to become a home-based gym genius who finds inventive ways to utilize the toning tools around you. This is vital for maintaining physical and mental health until we can resume our regular, post-pandemic routine.
Below you’ll find three household items and three unique ways to use them as exercise equipment. For each workout, pick one exercise from each list (for a total of three exercises), then repeat the entire circuit three times. When complete, head outdoors for 15 to 20 minutes of cardio.
This surface should be sturdy and free of frames or decorations that you can bump into.
Wall Sit: With your back against the wall, walk your feet out lowering your body until your legs are at a 90-degree angle. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds.
Glute Bridge: Begin on your back with feet flat on the wall with your knees and hips flexed at 90-degree angles. Push your feet into the wall and begin to slowly raise your hips off the floor. Squeeze your glutes then lower your hips back down. Beginners, repeat this sequence eight times. Advanced exercisers can march in the up position by lifting your right foot, replacing it, then lifting your left foot for a total of 20 counts.
Plank Tap: Start on all fours facing the wall an arm’s distance away. Form a plank position with hands under shoulders and spine straight. Keep your core tight as you lift your right arm to touch the wall. Hold here for two counts then lower your arm. Repeat on your left arm. Continue alternating for 10 reps. Beginners can perform this exercise from their forearms.
Steps should be deep enough for your entire foot to fit. Narrow steps are not suitable for these exercises.
Fast Feet: Stand near the base of your steps. Quickly alternate your feet as you tap your toes against the step for 30 seconds. Keep your shoulders back and gaze slightly forward. If you must look at your feet, avoid hunching. For an added challenge, hop on and off the step, landing lightly on the balls of your feet.
Stair Climb: There is a pricey piece of equipment at your gym known as the Stairmaster. It’s design was inspired by - you guessed it - your stairs! You can reap the same benefits of this machine for free by swiftly moving up and down your steps. Aim to go up and down 10 times. Another effective alternative is taking every other step, making sure to have your entire foot land on the step. Push off your heel instead of the front of your foot.
Split Squat: With your back to the stairs, take a large step away. Extend your right foot back so the top of your toes rests on the second step. If necessary, hold on to the wall for support. With your body weight in your front heel, squat down until your left knee forms a 90-degree angle and your left thigh is parallel with the floor. Hold for a count then push through your left heel to return to standing. Repeat eight times, then switch legs.
This piece of furniture must be sturdy, stable, and backed up against a wall for support.
Tricep Dip: With your back to the chair, take a step away. Bend down, place your palms on the chair with fingers facing forward. Keep your legs bent at a 90-degree angle. Tighten your core as you lower your body into a dip. Protect your elbows by keeping them tucked close to your body. Push through your palms back up to the starting position. Continue for 10 reps.
Step Up: Plant your left foot on the chair making sure the entire foot is on the seat. Keep your core engaged and gaze forward as you step through your left heel, elevating your body and pulling your right foot up into a 90-degree angle. Hold for two counts, then return your right foot to the ground. Keep your left foot on the bench for 10 reps, then repeat on your right foot. For beginners, practice this from a lower platform like a step for five to eight repetitions.
Crunch: Position yourself toward the center of a chair. Keeping your core tight, steadily recline your torso back until you feel tension on in your core. When ready, keep your neck relaxed, bring your hands to your ears, and extend your legs out. Now simultaneously pull your knees and chest in toward each other, squeezing your core. Repeat this 10 times. Beginners, keep your hands on the sides of the chair through the exercise for support. If you feel any strain on your neck or lower back, stop immediately.
Congratulations on completing January’s New Year’s fitness challenge!
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.