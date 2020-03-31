A 1-year-old boy is among five people hospitalized after they were shot Monday night during a birthday party for a dead man at a North Philadelphia rowhouse, while the gunman remains on the loose, Philadelphia Police said Tuesday.
The shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Harold Street also injured three women and a 14-year-old girl. The five victims were found in the house and in an adjacent alley and were taken to Temple University Hospital, police said. The boy was transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
Police did not release a description of the gunman or a motive for the shooting on the small street just south of Lehigh Avenue. It capped a bloody 24-hour period in which three men were killed in three shootings in other parts of Philadelphia, pushing the city’s 2020 homicide count to 95 as of Monday night, a 20% increase from the same point last year, police said.
More than an hour after the shooting, several dozen teenagers and young adults were still being held at the crime scene by police. Few said anything after being released. “People are being a—holes!” one woman bellowed before she and three other women departed in an Uber.
Listed in critical but stable condition were: the boy, shot in the buttocks; the girl, shot in the lower back; an 18-year-old woman shot in the lower back; and a 25-year-old woman shot in both legs. A 41-year-old woman shot in the left arm was in stable condition.
Shawn Croom, 34, was upstairs in his home on the same block with his 7-month-old daughter, a twin, while his wife was downstairs with the couple’s 7-month-old son and 11-year-old daughter when he heard at least 10 to 15 gunshots outside, he said.
“They had been having some kind of party, so they were being very loud, playing a lot of loud music,” he recalled Tuesday. “When I first heard the shots, I thought it was fireworks. I was yelling at my daughter and my wife to get upstairs. I immediately called 911.”
″The police response time was nothing short of immaculate,” said Croom, a security guard for the Transportation Security Administration at Philadelphia International Airport. “Three seconds later, I heard cop cars.”
Croom said he didn’t know the names of the people who live in the house. The birthday party was in honor of a young man who was recently shot and killed, Croom said. The man’s girlfriend, believed to be in her early 20s, lives in that house and was not shot, Croom said.
He did not know where the slain boyfriend lived, but said the man’s friends had a memorial for him Friday or Saturday. The birthday party in honor of the slain man started about 7 p.m. and was so loud neighbors called the police, Croom said.
When the police arrived, he said, some people left the gathering, but once the police left, people returned and the loud music resumed.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether the incident was related to the Feb. 12 shooting of Rafi Johnson, who was shot in his head and body on the 4900 block of Wakefield Street in East Germantown. According to public records, Monday would have been his 22nd birthday.
Johnson, of the 4800 block of Knox Street in Germantown, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:21 a.m. Friday, March 27, police said. No arrest has been reported in that shooting, and no weapon was recovered.
City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who represents the neighborhood where Monday’s shootings took place, cited the coronavirus pandemic in decrying the violence.
“As we have said time and time again, every act of gun violence diminishes us all. Yet these senseless acts of gun violence continue at a time when our city needs unity more than ever to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Clarke said Tuesday.
“The lawlessness and thoughtlessness of those who pick up a gun and fire it into a crowd must be strongly condemned. I commend the work of the Philadelphia Police who continue to enforce the law and protect residents from violence in these challenging times,” Clarke added.
Mayor Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were scheduled to address the shootings at a 1 p.m. news conference.
This is a developing story and will be updated.