After witnessing in person some of the demonstrations in Center City on Saturday night, the Rev. Mark Tyler, pastor at the historic Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, said he set aside the usual “call to worship” psalms Sunday morning and instead read two quotes from King. One was about riots being “the language of the unheard" and the other about looting being cathartic for people who had never had what they want, and how sometimes they don’t even take things they need.