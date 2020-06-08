The executive director of a Pennsylvania charter school advocacy group has stepped down after posting on Facebook that George Floyd protesters “disgust me,” and “all lives matter.”
Ana Meyers had apologized on Friday night for the comments, saying that "as the wife of a retired state trooper, my instinct was to defend the many good and honorable law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania."
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools said in a statement, "We have determined that new leadership is in the best interests of our member schools and the families they serve across the state. We thank Ana Meyers for her tireless efforts over the past three years to create more educational opportunities for students in Pennsylvania, especially minority and economically disadvantaged students, in public charter schools.”
In her original Facebook post Friday — which appears to have been deleted but was reported on by WHYY — Meyers said, “This is not okay, friends. None of this is okay. Not the murder of an innocent person no matter the color of his skin. Not the looting. Not the attacks on the police.” She went on to write “I guarantee that if your house is robbed you will be calling the police to protect you. Think about THAT. These protesters disgust me. All lives matter!”
Later Friday, Meyers posted that her earlier remarks were “insensitive and inappropriate,” and said she had “failed to acknowledge the pain, anger and grief of the good and honorable people who were protesting his death and seeking rightful justice.”