Thousands of people took to the streets Saturday to participate in a protest over the death of George Floyd, speak out against police brutality, raise awareness about systemic racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement. As protesters marched from Philadelphia Museum of Art to City Hall, their passion for being heard was clear.

Here’s what they had to say:

Elliott Webster, 28, Philadelphia

Why he marched: “...To keep the momentum going. It’s happened too many times before ... There’s something that haunts [black people]. From Michael Brown to George Floyd to Emmett Till, there’s a lineage of violence. All of this brings more attention to the issues ... to bring a closer eye to the reform we need in the criminal justice system. More than ever, people are starting to wake up.”

Andrea Konow, 70, Manayunk

Why she marched: “This is probably the most important thing since Martin Luther King Jr. was killed. We will change. Whether we can change enough, I don’t know, but I hope we can.”

Marcel Joseph, 18, Roxborough

Why he marched: “It’s been a horrible year for me. I lost my prom, my graduation...but it’s still important for me to make my voice heard. It’s been a horrible year for everyone. Until the people higher up make the necessary changes — until we have a policy agenda of the liberation of people of color... maybe then we can get somewhere.”

Judy Space, 68, and Betsy Way, 67, Callowhill

Why Space marched: "I know I’m at risk coming out here, as an older person. But black people have been risking their lives on these streets for years.”

Why Way marched: "We have to support the young people in this movement. They have so much energy toward change and our generation needs to help push it forward.”

Steven Thomas, 27, Southwest Philadelphia, and Brittany Rivers, 26, of Germantown

Why Rivers marched: “I’m tired of seeing black people killed on mass media for nothing. Black lives matter. Sign petitions, and donate money.”

Helena Miller and Dara Raspberry with Raphael, 4, and Ziwah, 7, West Philadelphia

Why they marched: “This is history,” Raspberry said. “We wanted to show them what was happening in Philly and all over the country.”

Cheryl Sesay, 24, Germantown

Why she marched: Sesay had buried her grandmother on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, she was marching on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. “I came out here for her, she had a good life. I’m fighting for my people, and she would’ve loved that," she said.

Kiara Bass, 21, Philadelphia

Why she marched: “I’m here because we live in a society that tells us that my black skin doesn’t matter as much as anyone else’s. I live in a society where black men and woman are killed by the police everyday and are not given justice. That’s why I’m here.”

Christopher Bowman, 27, Mount Airy

Why he marched: ”I think the most important thing is love triumphs over everything. It overpowers the hate. The lives have been loss but they only give power to lives still here. I’m in loss of words.”

Nasir Bell, 22, South Philadelphia

Why he marched: "The biggest thing for me is we are building a family. I’m out here making my voice heard as much as I can. Every black lives matter.”