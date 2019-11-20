WASHINGTON — Gordon Sondland told congressional investigators Wednesday that there was an explicit “quid pro quo” tying a White House visit to President Donald Trump’s push for an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden, and that Sondland and other officials pressured Ukraine on Trump’s orders.
Appearing at a hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry, Sondland, a Trump supporter and the president’s chosen ambassador to the European Union, shared text messages and other communications that he said show coordination of the scheme with top officials at the White House and State Department, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland said.
His explosive testimony is the first to directly tie Trump to the Ukraine pressure campaign, and it undercuts one of Republicans’ main defenses: their contention that Sondland and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, were driving the push for investigations in Ukraine without Trump’s explicit approval.
“Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president,” Sondland, speaking in a calm, even tone, told the House Intelligence Committee in his 19-page opening statement.
And Sondland said he and others pushed Ukraine to announce investigations of Biden and a discredited conspiracy theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election “because the president directed us to do so.”
“Was there a quid pro quo?” Sondland said, regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s desire for a White House meeting and Trump’s push for investigations. “The answer is yes.”
Sondland said he later “came to believe” that security aid that was vital to Ukraine also depended on the country’s leaders announcing the investigations Giuliani “had demanded.”
Sondland and others “worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the president of the United States,” Sondland said. “We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the president’s orders.”
After weeks of closed-door depositions, Democrats have been building a public case that Trump abused his power by withholding a coveted White House visit and congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine while pushing for the investigations. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and Republicans in Congress have dismissed the impeachment inquiry as illegitimate, even as a growing number of witnesses have substantiated a case against Trump.
Sondland, unlike other witnesses who have testified so far, had direct contact with Trump over Ukraine, and arrived in his diplomatic post explicitly because of his ties to Trump, rather than any history of diplomatic expertise.
The Oregon hotel magnate donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, and arrived Wednesday as the most anticipated witnesses of the House impeachment inquiry, and the biggest wild card. Even Wednesday morning, lawmakers in both parties were unsure exactly what he would say and how far he would — or wouldn’t — go in implicating Trump. In private depositions Sondland initially downplayed any role in the scheme to pressure Ukraine, only to revise his testimony when it was contradicted by other witnesses.
Sondland is the only witness to testify so far who was part of the so-called “irregular” foreign policy channel, headed up by Giuliani, and working outside the world of the professional diplomats who embraced official U.S. policy. Democrats hoped his testimony would definitively connect Trump to the alleged military aid-for-political investigations pressure campaign, and offer a first-hand window into Trump’s motivations.
Trump, who just last month praised Sondland as “a really good man and great American,” has more recently said he hardly knows the diplomat.
Trump, in a July 26 phone call, specifically asked Sondland about the investigations Trump had requested from Ukraine’s president in a now infamous call the day before, according to another diplomat who overheard the conversation as Sondland held the phone away from his ear. Sondland later told the aide, David Holmes, that Trump “doesn’t give a s--t about Ukraine,” and was focused on “big stuff" that benefits him, like "the Biden investigation that Mr. Giuliani was pushing,” Holmes testified Nov. 15.
Sondland, according to Holmes, had assured Trump that the investigation tarring Biden would go forward.
Holmes’ account suggests that Trump continued emphasizing the investigations after his July 25 call with Zelensky, and was personally invested in the Giuliani’s effort. Sondland confirmed the call took place during his testimony on Wednesday. Holmes is scheduled to testify publicly Thursday.
Sondland was expected to face rough questioning due to his shifting accounts over the course of the investigation. In a private deposition, he initially downplayed his contacts with Trump and his role in the alleged plot to hold back aid unless Ukraine agreed to investigate Biden, his son Hunter, and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where Hunter Biden was a board member. Sondland said he had rarely spoken with Trump.
But when other officials contradicted him, Sondland revised his testimony in early November, acknowledging telling Ukrainian leaders "that resumption of the U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anticorruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”
At the time, however, he still left out the July 26 call with Trump.
Republicans have argued that there was no bribery or quid pro quo, because the aid was eventually released without any investigations in exchange. However, Zelensky was prepared to announce those investigations on CNN, and the aid was only released after members of Congress found out about the block and a whistleblower complaint about it.
Republican members of Congress have also said Trump was pressing for Ukraine to clean up corruption more broadly before it received hundreds of millions of dollar of U.S. support, but the president mentioned no other investigations in his call with Zelensky.