The Oregon hotel magnate donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, and arrived Wednesday as the most anticipated witnesses of the House impeachment inquiry, and the biggest wild card. Even Wednesday morning, lawmakers in both parties were unsure exactly what he would say and how far he would — or wouldn’t — go in implicating Trump. In private depositions Sondland initially downplayed any role in the scheme to pressure Ukraine, only to revise his testimony when it was contradicted by other witnesses.