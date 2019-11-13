The impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump moved out in front of TV cameras Wednesday morning. Among those thrust into the spotlight during the public hearings is Steve Castor, a relatively low-profile attorney with strong ties to the Philadelphia area.
Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, is expected to yield much of his questioning time to Castor, who spent years questioning Democrats as the chief lawyer of the House Oversight Committee when it was under Republican control.
Castor, a Philadelphia-area native, earned his bachelor’s at Pennsylvania State University and his MBA at Lehigh University before switching to law, graduating from George Washington University. Prior to joining the Oversight Committee staff in 2005, Castor spent four years practicing commercial litigation in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C, according to a biography provided by House GOP staff.
Unlike previous committee hearings that have aired on television, rules approved by the Democratic-run House of Representatives will allow Democrats and Republicans on the Intelligence Committee to conduct multiple rounds of questioning, alternating sides every 45 minutes.
Castor has already spent the past month grilling witnesses as part of the closed-door hearings Democrats have held, and made news when he openly said the alleged name of a whistle-blower during his questioning of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a top Trump national security adviser.
"He has the longest-running institutional knowledge of most anybody on our side of the aisle,” Jason Chaffetz, a former Republican congressman turned Fox News pundit, told the Daily Beast.
“He has the institutional knowledge, experience and prowess to be the guy in the hot seat,” Chaffetz, who chaired the oversight committee and worked closely with Castor, told the Associated Press. “Most of the public hasn’t seen him but for a photo of him in the background whispering to the chairman or a ranking member. But behind the scenes, he’s been doing these types of inquiries for years.”
Ahead of the hearings, Castor was reportedly unfocused on the public attention the investigation has garnered.
“I did ask him — I guess last night — ‘How do you feel about 11 million people watching you on television?’ And he said, ‘I’m going to look at the witness,’" former Oversight chairman and GOP Rep. Darrell Issa told the Washington Post.
Castor has been a critical player in several high-profile investigations, including the Justice Department’s selling of illegal firearms to track gun traffickers, known as Operation Fast and Furious, and the Internal Revenue Service’s alleged targeting of conservative groups.
Democratic chairman Adam Schiff is expected to lean on Daniel Goldman, the committee’s director of investigations. Like Castor, both Goldman has been involved in impeachment inquiry’s private questioning of witnesses.
Goldman served as assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York from 2007 to 2017, where he oversaw the prosecution of Russian organized crime networks. But he’s probably most well-known by those outside the beltway as a legal analyst on MSNBC.
Schiff could also yield time to Daniel Noble, who was brought onto the Intelligence Committee in March as a senior counsel. Noble also spent time at the Southern District of New York prior to joining Congress, working with Goldman to convict fraudster Mikhail Zemlyansky in 2015 of racketeering, insurance fraud and securities fraud.
Staff writer Jonathan Tamari contributed to this report.