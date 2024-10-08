Haason Reddick owes a business partner over $1.6 million from the sale of the former Eagles’ senior home care company, lawsuit says

Former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick stiffed a business partner out of more than $1.6 million, a lawsuit filed in Philadelphia Courts of Common Pleas last week claims.

Micah Khan, of Cherry Hill, is accusing Reddick of not paying him his share of the sale of the ex-Eagles’ senior care company. Reddick owned Haven Home Health Agency, which provides home health services to seniors with disabilities in the Philadelphia area since 2019, the lawsuit says. But while Reddick was focusing on football, he had his father, Raymond Matthews, and Tia Wright, an administrator at Haven, run the business. But the enterprise was allegedly failing.

“Wright and Matthews had no experience operating a home health agency and as a result the business was operating at a loss with zero patients,” the lawsuit states.

Reddick contracted in 2021 with Khan’s company, Kingdom Health Services, to take over marketing and business development for Haven. The agreement stipulated that if Reddick sold the company, he would give Khan half of the sale proceeds, among other payments, the lawsuit says.

Khan managed to turn the company around, he says in court records, and Haven sold the company in April to MNH Pa. Home Care Acquisitions $3.25 million.

And when he asked for the money, Matthews allegedly brought “security” to a meeting and threatened to show up at Khan’s wife’s job and son’s after-school program.

Khan’s lawyer, Ross Wolfe of the Philadelphia-based law firm Kang Haggerty, said that his client attempted to resolve the issue with Reddick “amicably” for months to avoid litigation. But those efforts weren’t fruitful.

“Mr. Reddick’s accolades as a professional athlete in Philadelphia, however, do not excuse him from his contractual obligations to my client,” Ross said Tuesday in a statement. “The work performed for Haven Home Health Agency is how Mr. Khan supports his family.”

A Camden-native, Reddick played football for Temple University and was picked by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He joined the Eagles in 2022, where he played for two seasons in which he recorded double digit sacks. The Eagles traded Reddick to the New York Jets over the offseason, but he hasn’t played this season so far due to a prolonged contract dispute.

Reddick, Matthews, and Wright could not be reached. Reddick’s agent and Haven Home Health Agency did not respond to request for comment.