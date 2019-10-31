Some tiny neighborhood homeowner associations in the Philadelphia suburbs either moved the festivities to Wednesday or postponed them to Friday, getting the word out via fliers stuffed under front doors. Municipalities like West Chester and Hammonton, N.J., moved trick-or-treat night to Friday, effective across the whole town. Sometimes it’s school districts that have the best ability to get the word out. And then there was that time in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy left New Jersey ravaged and Gov. Chris Christie issued an executive order postponing trick-or-treat night across the whole state.