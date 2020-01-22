Haverford Township and a billboard developer began sparring in court Wednesday on the first day of a trial in a battle that has lasted more than a decade over whether billboards can be installed on Lancaster Avenue and West Chester Pike.
Ordered by Commonwealth Court to reconsider a narrow part of the case after an earlier appeal, Delaware County Court Judge Spiros E. Angelos will consider whether Haverford Township should allow a modified proposal for small billboards at the sites and whether they still would pose safety hazards. The state court had upheld the township’s rejection of the original proposal for larger billboards, but its ordinance banning billboards in the entire municipality was found unconstitutional.
In opening statements, an attorney for Bartkowski Investment Group, which is seeking to erect four billboards on the two roads, said the firm was “entitled to” some type of approval for the sites based on the earlier court decision.
The Haverford Township solicitor countered that the company was not automatically guaranteed anything, saying the new proposal for slightly smaller billboards would still jeopardize safety and welfare in the township.
The trial is a new installment in a saga that began in 2009, when Newtown Square-based Bartkowski Investment Group first proposed to build the billboards.
Officials and residents in Haverford and Lower Merion Townships, where the billboards could be seen from the road and residences, have been staunchly opposed to the proposal, arguing billboards would cause traffic safety issues, light pollution, decreased home values, and blight. The firm, run by Thaddeus Bartkowski, says the billboards won’t cause any problems and offer advertising opportunities in a populous area.
The trial was set to start Tuesday, but was postponed because the courtroom was too small to accommodate all the spectators who showed up. Angelos attempted to find a larger courtroom but was unable to; on Wednesday, more than 55 people squeezed into the room in the Delaware County Courthouse in Media.
Robert Gundlach, attorney for Bartkowski, argued that there should be a “reward … for this successful litigant who proved” the township’s ordinance banning billboards was unconstitutional.
“Municipalities have to be responsible for keeping unconstitutional ordinances on the books,” Gundlach said, asking the judge to find that “none of these billboard signs, as they have been reduced in size and height, will be injurious to the public health, safety, and welfare.”
Bartkowski Investment Group’s new proposal lowered each of the billboards by eight to five feet. The billboards, proposed for 2040 and 1157 West Chester Pike in the township’s Havertown section and at 658 and 600 West Lancaster Avenue in the Bryn Mawr section, would be between nearly 73 and just above 46 feet tall.
Haverford officials disagree. Citing the Commonwealth Court’s decision, township solicitor James Byrne said Bartkowski was “not automatically” entitled to anything -- and said the firm had brought in experts in previous court proceedings to argue that the billboards “needed to be at least 672 square feet” to be safe.
“With the real people here that are involved, it’s inappropriate to put these I-95-size billboards looming over the backyards,” said Michael G. Crotty, lawyer for a group of opposed residents.
Both sides planned to bring in expert witnesses to discuss traffic safety and the potential effects of the billboards.
Bartkowski testified on Wednesday, using a slideshow as he detailed his business history and how billboards are developed. He has nearly 30-year leases on all four Haverford properties.
“We very much are” a local business, he told the judge, appearing in a suit and orange tie. “There’s not a single sign we construct where I don’t have input into the size, shape, and ultimate” placement and design, Bartkowski said.
He has mounted more than 80 signs, in “35 or 37” municipalities, mostly in southeastern Pennsylvania, he said. He chose the Haverford Township sites because of their zoning and proximity to businesses; he said the sites get between 34,000 and 71,000 people driving by per day.
The trial moved haltingly Wednesday morning as the judge frequently stopped for conversations with the half-dozen attorneys. Testimony was scheduled to continue Thursday and then continue at a date yet to be determined, likely in February, said township officials.
“I think it’s going well. I just have a feeling,” said Haverford Commissioner Mario Oliva after the morning’s proceedings.
Michelle Collier, who is part of the Haverford residents’ lawsuit and is set to testify about her concerns for her home behind one of the proposed sites, said on Tuesday that she was nervous because the issue was “so big” for the township.
“I feel that BIG has played games and tried to delay things so that residents forget about this — but clearly, we haven’t,” she said, gesturing to the crowd.