Six days before the 2016 presidential election, two Haverford College students had an idea: They could try to get Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the then-candidate refused to release and which had become an election issue. Andrew Harris and Justin Hiemstra swiped into a school computer lab and tried to download Trump’s filings.
Both men pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal violations in the attempted hack.
On Monday, Harris, 23, was sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service. He also must write letters of apology to other students affected and to the school. He must submit to drug treatment and to a mental health program, and must accept a financial investigation by the probation office.
“You didn’t get the candidate’s tax returns, but you’re going to hand over your own,” U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe told Harris.
His attorney, Bill Brennan, said Harris had become lost after the death of his father, but now is remorseful and has turned his life around, finding a passion for his job at a major pizza chain. Harris’ uncle and brother also spoke on his behalf.
“I’m so grateful I got this wakeup call,” Harris told the judge. “I was able to turn my life around, and I really love my job.”
Rufe told Harris that she believed he had promise and that he could use his experience to help other young people through community service.
“I wanted to know: Were you trying to be another Julian Assange? This is a pathetic attempt, you must know. But he’s no role model … You were meant to be a good, productive person,” Rufe said.
Harris’ attorney said he was “very pleased” with the sentence. “At no time did my client harbor any ill will toward the president or his family, and he apologizes to the president,” Brennan said after the sentencing.
Hiemstra, 22, was scheduled to be sentenced following Harris.
The attempt to hack into the Internal Revenue Service for the future president’s filings, which defense attorneys described as the college antics of bright, tech-minded students who were looking for a challenge, was ultimately unsuccessful.
Before the attempt, Harris told a friend that he would release the returns to the press if he got them, prosecutors said. Hiemstra told the judge at an August hearing that he didn’t know what he would have done with them.
Flouting norms and calls from the left, Trump declined to release his tax returns when running for president, although his opponent, Hillary Clinton, released hers. Trump did not release the returns after winning the election, either, and has since been subpoenaed for the records by members of Congress and New York prosecutors.
Last week, the Supreme Court said it would decide whether Trump had to turn over financial records; Trump has appealed orders from lower courts in three separate cases to respond to the subpoenas. Some past returns have been obtained by reporters.
The maximum sentence possible for each of the men was two years in prison, one year of supervised release, a $200,000 fine, and a $50 assessment. Prosecutors had recommended two years of probation, community service with economically disadvantaged people, plus a total fine of $1,500.
Prosecutors said the men lacked “self-awareness of the extraordinary advantages" they had had in life and recommended the community service to cause each “to focus on people other than himself.”
They also recommended mental health treatment for Harris, who they said had lied during the investigation and had sold drugs to Haverford students.
According to prosecutors, Hiemstra and Harris tried to use the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) system to find the tax returns.
The men used two other students’ credentials to log onto the university computers on Nov. 2, 2016, planning to create a FAFSA account for a Trump family member.
Someone already had created a Trump FAFSA account (which turned out to be false), which Hiemstra and Harris were able to hack by figuring out answers to security questions.
Then they used Trump’s Social Security number, which recently had been made public, to try to get the tax records from the IRS. Multiple attempts failed.
Harris, who had filed his own FAFSA and realized it could be used to get tax information, told a few friends about the plan to get the returns, prosecutors said.
Harris was expelled from Haverford in October 2017 after selling drugs to another student; he routinely sold drugs at Haverford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He had been released on bail and restricted in travels to eastern Pennsylvania.
Hiemstra was a high-performing student pursuing a career in cybersecurity with a double major in math and Russian, his lawyer said, and he completed a Fulbright Scholarship after graduating from Haverford. Hiemstra has been living with his father in Minnesota.
Hiemstra, who lost a Boren Scholarship to study in Kazakhstan after the case was publicized, “has already felt punishing consequences of his conduct,” his attorney wrote in a defense memo.
This is a developing story and will be updated.