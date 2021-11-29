Philadelphia City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez said Monday that she plans to introduce legislation next year limiting outside employment for Council members, a reform measure in response to Councilmember Bobby Henon’s conviction on federal corruption charges.

Quiñones-Sánchez said she is still working on the legislation, which would restrict but not entirely prohibit outside employment, require transparency, and include caps on outside salaries. She made the announcement as she gathered outside City Hall with State Rep. Jared Solomon, a Democrat from Northeast Philadelphia, and members of government watchdog groups to announce a petition for reform.

“I think folks know that after what we all witnessed and lived it’s about time that we make some bold decisions,” said Quiñones-Sánchez, a Democrat.

A federal jury convicted Henon and union leader John Dougherty this month of bribery charges, finding that Dougherty bought Henon’s loyalty with a $70,000 annual union salary from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Prosecutors said Henon used the power of his office to influence legislation in City Hall that advanced Dougherty’s agenda. Henon is paid $136,000 yearly as a councilmember.

Both men face years in prison when they are sentenced in February and have maintained that they did not break the law.

» READ MORE: Inside the hushed debate over whether the ‘Johnny Doc’ case was a crackdown on corruption — or unions

Quiñones-Sánchez and Solomon, who have both clashed with the union in the past, could face an uphill battle to gain support for reform. Solomon said all Council members and members of Philadelphia’s delegation in Harrisburg were invited to Monday’s news conference, but he and Quiñones-Sánchez were the only ones who attended. They have also been among the only lawmakers to speak out publicly since the verdict.

The two lawmakers unveiled a “people over politics” petition along with the Committee of 70 and League of Women Voters. They are calling for a consideration of public financing of elections and an end to dark money in politics in addition to limits on outside employment.

» READ MORE: A juror in the Dougherty-Henon trial says it was a lesson in Philly government — ‘and it was appalling’

“As Democrats, the time has come,” Solomon said. “We can’t any longer be a party that calls out corruption and the plague of big money and politics in Washington and Harrisburg but looks the other way when it’s happening right here at home.”

Quiñones-Sánchez said she will talk with colleagues and research employment limitations for public officials in other states before introducing her bill. She said there would be exceptions for outside work, such as guidelines for elected officials who own their own businesses. Other exceptions, she said, could include letting Council members teach university classes or coach youth sports teams. The bill would require disclosure of outside work to voters, though state law already requires reporting of sources of outside income.

“The public deserves to know what that is, they deserve to know how much time you spend in that so when they’re voting for you they make a decision as to whether they’re electing a full-time legislator or a part-time public servant,” she said.

Of the 16 other Council members besides Henon, two reported outside income from law firms in their most recent filings, from 2020, and another from a real estate business. Two others reported ownership stakes in small businesses.