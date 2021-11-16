Speaking publicly for the first time since one of his most important political supporters was found guilty on federal corruption charges, Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday refused to say whether he believed labor John J. Dougherty had bribed City Councilmember Bobby Henon during the early days of the mayor’s administration.

“I have my own opinion, which I won’t express. You don’t need my opinion. My opinion’s not important in this,” Kenney told reporters. “I feel bad for them. I feel bad for their families. I feel bad for the fact that they work really hard in bringing a lot of good things to the city.”

Kenney continued to defend Dougherty, saying the labor leader served the electricians union well. He declined to say whether Henon should resign immediately or wait until he is legally required to after his sentencing in February, emphasizing that it was the council member’s decision. And he questioned why other special interests outside of organized labor — such as corporate lobbyists and lawyers who serve on Council — don’t appear to receive as much scrutiny.

Kenney said that Dougherty, whose International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 was a key part of Kenney’s victory in the 2015 mayoral race, never crossed legal or ethical lines when speaking with him.

“My conversations with [Dougherty] were the same as every other government person or people involved in government,” Kenney said. “He never asked me to do anything wrong. I wouldn’t have done it anyway.”

The mayor said that he had not spoken to Dougherty since the convictions came down, but plans to soon. Asked what he will say to Dougherty, Kenney responded, “None of your business. How’s that?”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.