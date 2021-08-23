The Philadelphia Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in South Philadelphia Monday afternoon at the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions site, now owned by Hilco Redevelopment Partners.

The blaze reportedly started inside an old fuel storage tank that was no longer in use at the 1,300 acre property off Penrose Avenue and South 26th Street. As of 2:30 p.m., there were no evacuations.

» READ MORE: What we know about Hilco Redevelopment Partners

Reports of a fire came about 1:15 p.m. As of 3:15 p.m., firefighters began establishing a command post at Lanier and Penrose avenues. There are currently 100 firefighters at the scene.

The PES site was forced to close in June 2019 after a leak and explosion rattled the neighborhood and city, though no one was harmed. The city dodged several potential catastrophes during the blast that released 5,000 pounds of a deadly chemical and launched pieces of shrapnel as large as a truck hurtling across the refinery complex.

» READ MORE: How a control room ‘hero’ saved Philly from a catastrophe during refinery fire

At the time, it was the East Coast’s largest refinery.

The property was sold in 2020 in bankruptcy court for $225.5 million to Hilco Redevelopment Partners, which pledged to demolish and clean up the site and rebuild it as a mixed-use industrial park.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners recently announced it and Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining & Marketing, and the city’s Air Management Services Department planned an online public meeting Sept. 1 to inform the local community about permit applications it was requesting for the former refinery and Tank Farm.

A host of hazardous chemicals including cancer-causing benzene lurk beneath the land where crude oil was processed, stored, and shipped starting 150 years ago.

» READ MORE: What contamination lurks on — and under — shuttered South Philly refinery

Many compounds, especially benzene, have been found to exceed levels set by the state as acceptable for nonresidential property, according to reports compiled by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Evergreen Resources Group, which is handling a cleanup plan for Sunoco and has posted thousands of pages of documents online. Sunoco owned the refinery for decades until 2012, when it was sold to PES.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.