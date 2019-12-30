Philadelphia Police on Monday identified two people killed Sunday by drivers, one of whom fled and is being sought.
About 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Marcus Sumner was walking across the 4100 block of Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia when he was struck by a vehicle — believed to be white or silver — that continued east on Girard, Police Capt. Mark Overwise of the Accident Investigation District said at a news conference at Police Headquarters.
Sumner, 40, of East Mount Airy, then was struck by a pickup truck that stayed at the scene, Overwise said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, which likely has front-end damage, is being sought and is expected to face charges, Overwise said. The driver of the pickup is not expected to be charged, he said.
Earlier, about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Lisherrah Rankins of Fairless Hills was driving north in the outer drive of Roosevelt Boulevard, near Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, when her vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle traveling at high speed, Overwise said.
After the impact, Rankins’ vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. Rankins, who was trapped in her vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
The man driving the other vehicle — who was not identified — is expected to face charges, Overwise said, adding that police are awaiting toxicology results. Police have said that his vehicle spun around and got stuck in the center median after the crash. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the vehicle that fatally struck Sumner is asked to call 215-685-3180.