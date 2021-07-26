Three people were shot Monday morning near the campus of Temple University in a burst of gunfire that left an 18-year-old woman dead, police said.

The woman, who was shot in the head, was attacked along with two men who survived just before 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of 16th Street in North Philadelphia, police said.

Fired bullet shell casings were recovered on that block and nearby on Cecil B. Moore Avenue, between 16th and 17th Streets.

The woman was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m. Her name has not been released.

A 28-year-old man who was shot in the left arm was transported to Temple by medics, and a 20-year-old man who was shot in the chest was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. Both were admitted in stable condition, police said.

Police had made no arrests.

The shootings come at a time when the city’s homicide count for the year stands at 315, a 31% increase compared to the same time last year.

The city’s murder count is on pace to surpass the record of 500 slayings in 1990, and eclipses the number of killings that took place in recent years.

Despite the mounting death toll — driven by gun violence — Mayor Jim Kenney has refused calls by lawmakers and community activists to declare a state of emergency over gun violence, saying such a declaration “is not a solution that will demonstrably change conditions.”