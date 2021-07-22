Speaking near the site of the recent shooting of a 1-year-old in West Philadelphia, City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said Thursday that she no longer wanted to debate whether Mayor Jim Kenney should declare a state of emergency over gun violence.

“All this week we’ve been hearing about how the mayor doesn’t want to declare gun violence an emergency. You know what? Fine. Fine. Call it whatever you want,” Gauthier, who first called on Kenney to issue the declaration 10 months ago, said at a news conference at 51st Street and Haverford Avenue. “All I care is that you do more.”

Frustration over the Kenney administration’s response to the crisis has mounted in recent weeks as shootings and homicides continue at a record pace. At Thursday’s event, organized by Gauthier and City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, nine elected officials, some of whom rarely speak combatively about fellow officeholders, took Kenney to task for what they described as a lack of urgency.

“The Kenney administration all but said they think they are doing all that they can,” Rhynhart said. “I can’t accept that. The people of our city cannot accept that.”

As of Wednesday, there have been 310 homicides in Philadelphia this year, a 34% increase over the same date last year. Additionally, more than 1,300 people have been shot, including 210 in July alone.

Some of the speakers acknowledged that much of what’s driving gun violence remains outside of the city’s control, such as Harrisburg’s refusal to allow Philadelphia to regulate the flow of guns into the city, the dismantling of federal anti-poverty programs over the last 40 years, and the pandemic-fueled surge in shootings across the country.

But they said Kenney could nonetheless be doing more, and Gauthier and Rhynhart sent the mayor a letter requesting information on the administration’s response, including progress reports on the goals laid out in the mayor’s anti-violence strategy, the Roadmap to Safer Communities, and a timeline for the city to spend the $155 million in violence- prevention spending approved in the budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Kenney has said that declaring an emergency would be little more than a symbolic gesture — unlike federal disaster declarations, it would not unlock any additional funding — and that his administration is already working around the clock to fight the surge in shootings and homicides.

“We know residents are afraid — afraid to attend cookouts or go to basketball courts, afraid to let their kids play outside,” he said Wednesday during one of his weekly virtual news conferences on the crisis, which he began last year at the urging of Gauthier. “I hear you, and it truly breaks my heart. It truly does.”

Kenney spokesperson Deana Gamble said Thursday that the mayor “looks forward to continuing to work with colleagues on City Council to continue to respond to this crisis.”

“The Mayor is glad to hear the Councilmember is not focused on semantics, and that the recommendations she’s presented are closely aligned to the work the Administration is already undertaking to continue our response to the national public health emergency that gun violence presents,” Gamble said in a statement.

That likely won’t be enough to satisfy the growing number of elected officials willing to publicly criticize the mayor over the city’s violence.

“If everything is being done, then we wouldn’t be seeing five people shot every day,” Councilmember Kathy Gilmore Richardson said. “No amount of effort is enough until our neighbors feel safe.”

Staff writer Anna Orso contributed to this article.