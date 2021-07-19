Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday said he will not be declaring a state of emergency over the city’s gun violence crisis, writing in a letter obtained by The Inquirer that such a move “is not a solution that will demonstrably change conditions in Philadelphia.”

Kenney sent the letter to City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who has been pushing the administration for months to declare an emergency and treat gun violence like a public health crisis. At the urging of Gauthier, whose West Philadelphia-based district has seen historic levels of shootings this year, the mayor in March began holding weekly news conferences on the city’s efforts to combat the gun violence epidemic, styled after its briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

Council last year approved a resolution by Gauthier calling on Kenney to issue an emergency declaration.

But his letter on Monday made official that he will not be fulfilling Gauthier’s primary request by issuing an emergency declaration similar to the one New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, has declared for New York City’s violence surge.

“Local government leaders across America are doing everything we can within our powers to bring resources, coordination and attention to the epidemic of gun violence that continues to spread like a disease across our nation,” Kenney wrote in his letter. “Together we must all keep working on solutions to invest in and heal communities hurt by gun violence and resist the temptation to issue statements that will not have the desired impact. I look forward to your continued partnership on this front.”

Kenney outlined why he believes that three of the supposed benefits for declaring an emergency — it will unlock new resources, allow for better intergovernmental coordination, and draw additional attention to the crisis — are already taking place in Philadelphia. He noted that the city is investing $155 million in anti-violence measures in the new budget, he works closely with other city and state agencies, and he has spoken to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and President Joe Biden about the crisis.

“[It] has been said that an emergency declaration would allow for a more coordinated response to gun violence. The reality is that our Administration has been working to address violence in a coordinated fashion for several years,” Kenney wrote, adding that “a disaster or emergency declaration would have no discernible impact on strengthening what is already a highly collaborative and innovative approach to addressing this public health crisis.”

Gauthier did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Shootings and homicides were already increasing in Philadelphia before the pandemic struck in the spring of 2020. Since then, gun violence has soared in cities across the country.

In Philadelphia, 2,200 people were shot last year, and 499 died by homicide, one short of the highest total in the city’s history. This year may set the record, with 304 homicides already recorded.

Violence-prevention activists like Jamal Johnson have long called on the mayor to declare gun violence a citywide emergency, saying it would allow for better collaboration between departments and send a signal the administration is taking the problem seriously.

Johnson, who has gone on hunger strikes to get Kenney’s attention, said Monday the decision “reflects the mayor’s insensitivity” to the issue.

”I can’t believe he thinks he’s done all he can,” Johnson said.

He pointed to how the city dealt with the opioid overdose crisis in 2018, when Kenney declared a disaster in Kensington and established a dedicated operations center.

”This is extremely sad and disappointing,” Johnson said Monday evening. “He’s telling the citizens he’s given up.”

