There are as many variations of Jollof rice as there are home kitchens in West Africa. As the Nigerian food writer, researcher, and historian Ozoz “Kitchen Butterfly” Sokoh says, few dishes showcase both the similarities and differences among the countries along West Africa’s coast as much as this iconic specialty. At its most elemental, Jollof is rice stewed in flavorful tomato broth, but whose variations range widely with types of rice, heat levels, seasonings, textures, and garnishes.

That diversity was clear as I grazed through nine African kitchens in Southwest Philadelphia and Delaware County alongside Shola Olunloyo, the Nigerian-born chef and consultant known for the past two decades in Philadelphia for his coveted StudioKitchen pop-ups.

Our Jollof rice crawl (see story this Sunday) led us through Liberian platters laden with grilled lamb dibi and tender goat, Mauritanian Jollof with tomatoey tripe stew, Wolof-style Thiéboudienne with broken rice and fried snapper, gingery Ghanaian-style renditions made from fragrant jasmine rice, and more than a few versions in the distinctive Nigerian style that warmed Olunloyo’s heart to invoke visions of home: “That’s like mom’s cooking,” he said between appreciative bites of rice and stewed beef at WaZoBia in Collingdale.

So it’s no surprise that when our tour finally landed inside his own home kitchen in Grays Ferry that we were treated to Olunloyo’s ultimate rendition of traditional Nigerian-style Jollof — blushing red with caramelized tomato paste, aromatic curry and fresh thyme, and fluffy with well-rinsed Uncle Ben’s parboiled rice that holds its shape without turning mushy.

“Fancy rice does not work. You’re making risotto,” he says.

If rice defines the texture, the “stew” defines the depth of flavors. And for Jollof that stew refers to the blend of fresh tomatoes, onions, and Scotch bonnet peppers that Olunloyo likens to an African sofrito that floods the rice in the pan and then gets fortified with rich chicken stock.

The meat from the whole chicken that went into his stock was picked and used for the basis of an egusi stew Olunloyo prepared as an accompaniment. The soup gets its name from the dried melon seeds that are pulverized, mixed with eggs and dropped in to thicken the broth, which also gets laced with fistfuls of fresh chopped greens. (Olunloyo suggests using less expensive pumpkin seeds.)

“Egusi is like the creamed spinach or saag paneer of Nigeria,” he said. “It’s comfort food. Egusi is everything.”

But Jollof is the star of the show, especially if you happen to have a wood-fired hearth like Olunloyo does in his backyard, where he was able to infuse it with smoke and crisp the bottom — two characteristics that define it as “party Jollof.”

The recipe below stops just short of that “party” standard because few people have the gear to pull that off. But this homey, everyday approach is accessible and flexible enough to allow for garnishes to make it your own. And no matter how you choose to dress it (Olunloyo plucked hot peppers and squash blossoms from his own garden as a finishing flourish), when you remove the lid on this classic rice dish, it bursts with vibrant, fresh flavors that will conjure the aromas of Nigeria.