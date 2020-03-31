View this post on Instagram

You won’t believe my experience at the grocery store last night! Watch til the end 👀I don’t want to give it away but if you like what you saw, PLEASE SHARE and let’s make this a movement! #thankthemtoo . . . . #giveback #wereinthistogether #corona #coronavirus #covid #love #life #cashier #viral #cashiers #clerks #giftcard #starbucks #amazon #supportsmallbusiness #supportlocal #smallbusiness #helpeachother #together