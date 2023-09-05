Hugh Douglas, son of 94.1 WIP host and ex-Eagles defender, killed in car crash

Hugh Douglas, the son of 94.1 WIP host and former Eagles defender Hugh Douglas, was one of two Morehouse College students killed in a car accident Monday evening, the school announced.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Linwood Avenue and Church Street in Atlanta. Christion Files Jr., a fellow Morehouse College student, was also killed in the accident, according to the school.

Douglas and Files Jr. were friends and roommates, and both were set to graduate in 2025.

Douglas was described by the school as “an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise” as he pursued a business degree with a concentration in finance. Douglas was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow, and a Goldman Sachs Fellow, demonstrating his commitment to excellence in his field. He interned at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles over the summer, the school said.

Files, also a business major, was cocaptain of the Morehouse track and field team and media chair for the Junior Class Council, according to the school. He was also known for his photography and videography skills.

“Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family,” Kevin Booker, vice president for student services and dean of the college, said in a statement. “During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all.”

Douglas mourned his son on social media Monday evening, writing in one post, “You were already a better man than me.”