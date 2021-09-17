The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening disaster recovery centers in areas affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Homeowners, renters, and business owners can get assistance with applying for federal aid and ask questions of FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration specialists.

Residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York Counties can visit any FEMA center. Additional centers will be opened next week.

The registration deadline for federal assistance is Nov. 10.

Recovery centers

Montgomery County Community College: Health Sciences Center – Educational Gymnasium, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open until further notice.

Chadds Ford Township Building: 10 Ring Road, Chadds Ford. Sept. 17, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sept. 20 to 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How to apply

There are multiple ways to apply for federal disaster assistance. You do not have to visit a center in person.

Online at disasterassistance.gov

Through the FEMA app

By calling the FEMA Helpline: 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-800-462-7585, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At a disaster resource center

What to have before you apply

FEMA workers at the disaster centers can help residents apply and upload required documents.

Social Security number, insurance information, damage information, household financial information, bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit

Photos of your damaged home and belongings

A list of damaged or lost items

A claim filed with your insurance company, if you have insurance

This post will be continuously updated.