Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, hitting the southeastern part of the state with destructive winds and rainfall that have caused widespread damage throughout the region.

The storm arrived on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall, bringing with it 150-mile-per-hour winds that blew roofs off of houses, and a volume of water so large that it reportedly temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. More than a million people were left without power as they begin to survey and recover from Ida’s impact. And at least two people have died as a result of the storm.

President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration for the state, clearing the way for more federal funds to be used for recovery and rescue efforts. That assistance can be used for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured properties, and other programs that can “help individuals and business owners recover from the effects” of the storm, the White House said.

But many organizations are mobilizing to help with rescue and recovery. Here are some ways to help:

How to help: tips

  1. Make sure you give to an organization you trust. You can check out an organization on charity rating websites such as Charity Navigator, CharityWatch, or Guidestar, which evaluate nonprofits and recommend creditable charitable organizations. Charity Navigator, for example, has a list of more than a dozen recommended organizations that are responding to Hurricane Ida’s impact in Louisiana and other states. FEMA also suggests choosing the organization you want to help through the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster coalition.

  2. Cash is better than goods. While seeing destroyed homes and businesses may prompt you to donate things like clothing, food, or other services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster both say that cash donations are the best way to help people, and never send unsolicited donations of items. Some of the groups below are actively looking for items.

  3. If you want to volunteer, go through trusted organizations. FEMA says online that you should never “self-deploy to disaster areas.”

  4. Give blood. Blood donations are often needed after a disaster. You can find out where to donate at redcrossblood.org.

Organizations helping victims of Hurricane Ida

These organizations working to combat Hurricane Ida’s impact:

Philly-area organizations

Organizations in Louisiana

National organizations

