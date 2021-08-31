Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, hitting the southeastern part of the state with destructive winds and rainfall that have caused widespread damage throughout the region.

The storm arrived on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall, bringing with it 150-mile-per-hour winds that blew roofs off of houses, and a volume of water so large that it reportedly temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. More than a million people were left without power as they begin to survey and recover from Ida’s impact. And at least two people have died as a result of the storm.

President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration for the state, clearing the way for more federal funds to be used for recovery and rescue efforts. That assistance can be used for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured properties, and other programs that can “help individuals and business owners recover from the effects” of the storm, the White House said.

But many organizations are mobilizing to help with rescue and recovery. Here are some ways to help:

How to help: tips

Organizations helping victims of Hurricane Ida

These organizations working to combat Hurricane Ida’s impact:

Philly-area organizations

Organizations in Louisiana

National organizations

