Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, hitting the southeastern part of the state with destructive winds and rainfall that have caused widespread damage throughout the region.
The storm arrived on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall, bringing with it 150-mile-per-hour winds that blew roofs off of houses, and a volume of water so large that it reportedly temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. More than a million people were left without power as they begin to survey and recover from Ida’s impact. And at least two people have died as a result of the storm.
President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration for the state, clearing the way for more federal funds to be used for recovery and rescue efforts. That assistance can be used for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured properties, and other programs that can “help individuals and business owners recover from the effects” of the storm, the White House said.
But many organizations are mobilizing to help with rescue and recovery. Here are some ways to help:
How to help: tips
Make sure you give to an organization you trust. You can check out an organization on charity rating websites such as Charity Navigator, CharityWatch, or Guidestar, which evaluate nonprofits and recommend creditable charitable organizations. Charity Navigator, for example, has a list of more than a dozen recommended organizations that are responding to Hurricane Ida’s impact in Louisiana and other states. FEMA also suggests choosing the organization you want to help through the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster coalition.
Cash is better than goods. While seeing destroyed homes and businesses may prompt you to donate things like clothing, food, or other services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster both say that cash donations are the best way to help people, and never send unsolicited donations of items. Some of the groups below are actively looking for items.
If you want to volunteer, go through trusted organizations. FEMA says online that you should never “self-deploy to disaster areas.”
Give blood. Blood donations are often needed after a disaster. You can find out where to donate at redcrossblood.org.
Organizations helping victims of Hurricane Ida
These organizations working to combat Hurricane Ida’s impact:
Philly-area organizations
Brandywine Valley SPCA. The BVSPCA rescued more than 100 dogs and cats from Louisiana prior to Hurricane Ida, and now post-storm prep is underway at the organizations. You can help by adopting or fostering one of the rescued animals, or by donating directly to the BVSPCA to help with their efforts.
Organizations in Louisiana
United Way of Southeast Louisiana. The City of New Orleans has asked people to donate to this group, which uses money to help fund relief efforts that are already underway, as well as to work on long-term rebuilding and community grants to help well into the future.
The Greater New Orleans Foundation. The City of New Orleans also recommends donating to the GNOF, which is accepting money through its Disaster Response and Restoration Fund, and helps to support and mobilize volunteers and community organizations who are active on the ground.
Another Gulf Is Possible. A social justice-focused organization in the region, Another Gulf has set up its Mutual Aid & Rapid Response Fund to help distribute donations directly to indigenous, Black, and brown frontline people and families who have been affected by Hurricane Ida. You can make donations via their ActBlue page here.
Cajun Navy Relief. This New Orleans-based organization, founded following Hurricane Katrina, helps with rescue efforts and provides supplies to those affected by disaster. They are accepting supplies such as toiletries and canned food, which you can arrange to donate here. Or, you can donate money via the organization’s PayPal page.
Imagine Water Works. This climate justice-focused organization also helps support affected communities with its Mutual Aid Response Network, which it activates during manmade disasters, floods, and storms to provide aid to Louisiana residents. So far, they’ve raised over $100,000, and you can help by making a donation to them via their Donorbox page online.
National organizations
The American Red Cross. The Red Cross says that they have about 350 trained workers on the ground in areas affected by Hurricane Ida, and 60 shelters helping people in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. You can donate online, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting “IDA” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also schedule a blood donation with your local Red Cross chapter by entering your zip code at redcrossblood.org website.
The Salvation Army. Units in Texas coastal spots have more than 35 mobile kitchens, a refrigerated truck, laundry unit, shower unit, and other resources to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. You can help their efforts with a donation, which will help provide victims and rescue workers with food, drinks, shelter, and other emergency services.
Mutual Aid Disaster Relief. A grassroots organization, MADR focuses on “solidarity, mutual aid, and autonomous direct action” in affected communities. They are accepting volunteers to help with fundraisers and supplies for people affected by Hurricane Ida via a form online, and donations to help their recovery efforts via their website.
The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies. This group’s Disability and Disaster Hotline (1-800-626-4959) helps connect people with disabilities who have been affected by Hurricane Ida to resources on the ground. You can make a donation to help their efforts on their website.
World Central Kitchen. Headed up by Chef José Andrés, this organization helps provide food to folks in disaster areas. Recently, Andrés tweeted WCK’s New Orleans relief team is activating three kitchens in the area with supplies to make more than 100,000 meals. Make a donation to help them out here.
Americares. Established in 1979, this global non-profit responds to disaster emergencies of all kinds. For Hurricane Ida, they have partnered with software company MathWorks to match any donation you make (up to $10,000) to help reach their goal of $500,000 for people who have been affected by the storm. Donate here.
