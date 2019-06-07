In 1960, 84 percent of all immigrants in the U.S. were born in Europe or Canada. Only 6 percent were from Mexico, 3.8 percent from South and East Asia, and 3.5 percent from Latin America. Now, European and Canadian immigrants make up a much smaller share, 13.2 percent of the foreign-born population. South and East Asians compose 27.4 percent, Mexicans 25.3 percent, and Latin Americans 25.1 percent.