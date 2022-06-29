The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

The beach is a beautiful place to watch fireworks, and the long July Fourth weekend presents many options. In some spots, especially from the beach or from piers jutting out over the ocean, you can see fireworks from multiple towns.

North Beach Atlantic City is sponsoring fireworks July 1, viewable from at or around Hard Rock, Ocean Casino, Resorts, Showboat, the Steel Pier, and from restaurants on Tennessee Ave. Tropicana’s weekly fireworks are on Saturdays, and the casino is also hosting July Fourth fireworks, both at 10 p.m.

Ventnor will have them July 3 at Newport Avenue, with its fishing pier open for spectators. (From there, fireworks from Atlantic City, Margate and Ocean City are visible).

Sea Isle’s is July 3 at the 50th Street beach.

Ocean City and Margate are sticking with July 4.

Avalon and Stone Harbor tag team beginning at 8:45 p.m. on July 4.

Wildwood will pipe out patriotic music from its Boardwalk on the Fourth of July to accompany holiday fireworks. Wildwood also has its weekly fireworks on Friday.

On Long Beach Island , July Fourth fireworks will be 9:30 p.m. the Bay Village location of Taylor Avenue in Beach Haven.

Cape May’s annual fireworks display takes place on July 4th, launching across from Congress Hall, from a barge barge a quarter-mile offshore.