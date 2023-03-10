The FBI’s top agent in Philly will not be charged for fatally shooting a pit bull in Center City, DA says

The head of the FBI’s Philadelphia division will not be charged for fatally shooting a pit bull outside a Center City apartment last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Jane Roh, a spokesperson for the DA’s office, said prosecutors had completed their review of the incident earlier this week and that “there will be no further action on our part; we consider this investigation to be closed.”

The shooting attracted widespread attention, prompting protests and igniting debates over the use of force by Jacqueline Maguire, the special agent in charge of the bureau’s local office. She was off duty when she pulled the trigger on Feb. 20.

Authorities had been tight-lipped about what led to the gunfire, saying only that an off-duty FBI agent had fatally shot an “aggressive dog” outside the Touraine apartment building after the pit bull appeared to have attacked the agent’s dog.

Roh said surveillance video indicated that Maguire had been sitting on a bench when the pit bull rushed forward and pulled the dog off her lap, causing Maguire to intervene and try separate the animals before drawing her weapon and shooting the pit bull at close range.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation, who asked not to be identified to discuss the decision not to charge Maguire, said her conduct “does not meet the standard of recklessness. It does not meet the standard for animal cruelty.”

It was not clear if Maguire might face internal discipline over the incident. A spokesperson for the local office of the FBI declined to comment Friday.

Maria Esser, the owner of the 7-year-old pit bull Mia, had previously described Maguire’s conduct as “reckless” and “a blatant disregard for the safety of anyone around during the incident.” She did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.