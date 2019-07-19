And who knows? Maybe Bond 25 will be smart, sexy, thrilling, and fit Lynch like an Armani dress. The script — which has five (!) credited writers, including Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) — being punched up by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star and showrunner of the BBC/Amazon hit Fleabag, and writer of the lauded first season of Killing Eve. The lead in Fleabag is a woman described as (among other things) “sexually voracious,” and Eve is about a British intelligence officer (Sandra Oh) on the trail of an international assassin (Jodie Comer). Those can all be bundled into Bond, and remain ferociously female.