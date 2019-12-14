WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the conservative South Jersey Democrat who has opposed impeaching President Donald J. Trump, is expected to switch parties this week, according to three New Jersey Democratic sources, leaving a party he has represented for more than 20 years.
Van Drew had not just opposed the impeachment effort. He repeatedly has touted his position on Fox News, winning direct praise from Trump on Twitter. “Thank you,” the president wrote in one tweet in September.
In turn, Democrats saw his support implode in polling and party leaders began distancing themselves from the congressman. This week the Democratic chairman of Atlantic County warned in a public letter that he could cost the party and hurt others down ballot by by next year refusing to support impeachment. State Senate President Steve Sweeney (D., Gloucester), a longtime Van Drew ally, pointedly refused to endorse the congressman.
With activists furious about Van Drew’s stand, one New Jersey Democrat said there was no way Van Drew could win a primary, and that party leaders would not have backed his reelection in 2020.
The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions. Van Drew and his chief of staff did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Van Drew in recent days asked party chairs to sign a pledge to support him, and they refused, according to Michael Sulemain, the Atlantic County Democratic chairman. Van Drew’s team also tried to persuade national Democratic staffers detailed to his race to continue to support him despite his switch to the GOP. The Democratic Congressional Committee staff balked and alerted South Jersey Democratic officials, according to two people familiar with the conversations.
“I think Jeff stabbed us in the back, certainly,” said a seething Suleiman. "It’s disgusting. It’s a disgrace. Good riddance.”
Suleiman had supported Van Drew in a crowded primary in 2018 over objections by progressives, and over concerns about Van Drew’s positions on guns and other issues.
“People held their nose because they wanted to keep the seat blue,” he said. “We said, he’s going to be with us on the big issues, and we need to get that seat back. He did have some good Democratic positions.”
He added, “Maybe he’ll be the new ambassador to Ukraine.”
Some in South Jersey blamed Van Drew’s stand on impeachment for costing Democrats state legislative seats. His allies ran under the banner of “the Van Drew team,” a brand which became toxic among Democratic voters after his stand vote against beginning the impeachment inquiry into Trump. Van Drew was one of two House Democrats to break ranks on that vote, days before the Democrats lost some key state legislative races in November.
Van Drew’s sprawling South Jersey district has long been a political battleground. It twice supported Barack Obama but repeatedly reelected Republican U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, until LoBiondo retired. It flipped to Trump in 2016, but Van Drew won it for Democrats last year. The race for the seat was already expected to be one of the toughest in the country, and could be even more charged now.
Van Drew, 66, had long won campaigns in a relatively conservative area by walking a fine line, breaking with his party on some top priorities, including tougher gun laws. But the impeachment vote appeared to have crossed a line with many Democrats, destroying his base of support, several Democrats said.
His defense of Trump often echoed Republican talking points, including by raising questions about Joe Biden’s conduct. Republicans in Washington pointed to Van Drew’s vote against an impeachment inquiry as a sign of bipartisan opposition to that effort.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Van Drew would win GOP support in the district, a swing seat. If the president endorses Van Drew, that would be a significant boon with party leaders, but Republican activists have a long history battling the congressman during the two decades in the state assembly and senate.
On the Democratic side, Brigid Harrison, a Montclair State University professor and political analyst, was the early name being considered by South Jersey Democrats. Harrison said Saturday an announcement of her candidacy was “imminent.”
She had already been considering a run against Van Drew in a primary.
Reached at the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia, Harrison called Van Drew a “traitor to his party.”
She said she has spoken with the many county chairs in the sprawling district, and “they have all been quite positive and favorable.”
“I think that the voters of the Second Congressional district can now be certain that he was choosing his own political career over the constitution and the future of the country,” Harrison said. “In my mind, whether you’re Democrat, Republican or independent, you can’t vote for someone or admire someone who’s a traitor. He is a traitor to his party.”
South Jersey Democrats did not feel any particularly loyalty to Van Drew. They supported him in 2018 because he’d helped make Sweeney the Senate president. Once he was in Congress, Van Drew was no longer seen as particularly useful to the area’s powerful Democratic machine.
Said one Democrat, “he got the boot.”
Sue Altman, state director for New Jersey Working Families, blasted Van Drew as well as national and state Democratic leaders, for supporting Van Drew in the first place over more liberal primary candidates in 2018.
“Everyone in New Jersey politics was fully aware Van Drew has, for decades, been a Republican disguised as a Democrat,” Altman said in a statement. “This is a direct result of the South Jersey Democratic machine’s power — a machine that engineered Van Drew’s rise knowing his values were out of step with the party.”