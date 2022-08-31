The nursing assistant who fatally shot a coworker at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital last fall, then started a shootout with police in West Philadelphia after fleeing the hospital in body armor, was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges including third-degree murder.

Stacey Hayes, 55, said little as he admitted shooting 43-year-old Anrae James during an ambush-style attack on the hospital floor last October — declining to specify a motive for the crime, or say why he then drove several miles in a U-Haul before firing rounds from an AR-15 style rifle into the air and later toward police.

Instead, during brief remarks before Common Pleas Court Judge Lillian Ransom, Hayes simply apologized to James’ relatives and friends. Dozens of them had packed the courtroom and wept during the proceedings, and several — including James’ mother and brother — had spoken to Ransom about how difficult James’ death has been for his loved ones, including his three children.

James’ mother, Janet, caller her son “an honorable, beautiful man,” and his brother, Armond, called him “my hero.”

One of the officers Hayes wounded during the West Philadelphia shootout, Arcenio Perez, said he may never regain full use of his right forearm.

“There will not be a moment that I will not be free of the damage you’ve caused,” Perez said.

And Assistant District Attorney David Osborne choked up while reading aloud a letter from James’ wife, who did not attend because she remains distraught over the death of her husband.

“I am still in disbelief,” the letter said, describing situations in which the couple’s children — including a 2-year-old daughter — have broken down asking for their father.

Before he was sentenced, Hayes said: “I won’t ask for forgiveness from y’all because I don’t deserve it. But I am truly, truly, truly sorry for my actions.”

His lawyer, Gary Server, said Hayes “accepts responsibility, he acknowledges his guilty,” and said the 35-year-prison term was “effectively a life sentence,” as it will bar Hayes from seeking parole until he’s nearly 90 years old.

Hayes fatally shot James, his coworker, on the eighth floor of the hospital where they worked together just after midnight on Oct. 4 last year. James was on-duty, sitting at a computer in the hallway, when Hayes — who was not working at the time — got out of an elevator, walked toward James, and opened fire with a handgun.

As James lay wounded on the floor, Hayes left the hospital and drove off in the U-Haul. An hour later, around 1:25 a.m., a passerby flagged down officers in Parkside, near the School of the Future, saying a man in scrubs nearby had a gun and was possibly firing shots in the air.

Four officers approached Hayes and told him to drop his gun, police said, but he instead opened fire on them. The officers shot back, police said, and struck Hayes before taking him into custody.

Two officers, including Perez, were wounded in the gunfire, police said.

James, meanwhile, was declared dead from his injuries at the hospital.

This is a developing story that will be updated.